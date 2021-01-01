Gunmen kill prominent journalist in western Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a journalist and human rights activist in western Afghanistan. The journalist was the fifth reporter to be killed in the war-ravaged country in the past two months. A provincial spokesman says the journalist, Bismillah Adil Aimaq, was on the road near the provincial capital of Ghor, returning home to the city after visiting his family in a village nearby, when gunmen opened fire at the vehicle on Friday. Others in the car, including Aimaq’s brother, were unharmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insisted the insurgents had no connection to the shooting.