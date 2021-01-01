Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says his country is fully prepared to respond to any U.S. pressure. His comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. The Iranian general spoke Friday at a ceremony in Tehran. It comes days before the one-year anniversary of a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf. That’s in response to what Trump administration officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the general’s death anniversary later this week.