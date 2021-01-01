Israel’s virus surveillance tool tests its democratic norms

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A panicked Israel started using a mass surveillance tool on its civilians in the early days of the pandemic It tracks people’s cellphones in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The government touted the technology, which is normally used to catch wanted Palestinian militants, as a breakthrough against the virus. But months later, the tool’s effectiveness is being called into question. Critics also say its use has come at an immeasurable cost to the country’s democratic principles. Officials say the technology has been a critical tool in keeping track of the outbreak. They insist they’ve struck a balance between protecting individual rights and public health.