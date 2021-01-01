New Year’s traditions from cultures near and far

(WVVA)- "We grew up with black-eyed peas, cabbage and some form of pork," that's how Sharon Collins prepares her family's traditional New Year's day meal.

Collins says she's continued this custom for more than fifty years. For many African American families, the New Year's day meal features a menu meant to bring good fortune, in fact money is on the list of ingredients.

"I use a quarter, dime and nickel. I sterilize them on the stove, and I put the quarter in the cabbage for good luck. I put the dime in the black-eyed peas for good luck. The nickel also goes in the cabbage," Collins said.



New Year's traditions vary depending on where you live in the world.

One site reports that in Brazil, the custom is to wear white for luck and peace.

In Denmark, people go around breaking dishware on the doorsteps of their friends and family. The more shards there are in front of your home the next day, the luckier and more well liked you are.

In Spain, eating 12 grapes at midnight, one for each month, brings luck in the new year.

In Colombia, to guarantee a year filled with travel, some people take an empty suitcase and run around the block.

A tradition that many are familiar with is believed to have started in England and Germany, that's kissing someone you love at midnight.

But one thing everyone is looking forward in 2021 in hope.

"Better than last year. I'm not where I use to be, I'm not where I want to be, but I thank God he's given me one more chance to get it right," Collins said.