Police: Richmond officer wounds man who pointed gun at him

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, say an officer shot and wounded a man on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the man is expected to survive. News outlets report that Police Chief Gerald Smith says the man was pointing a gun and running toward an officer Thursday night when the officer shot him. Police say the incident started when two officers tried to stop a vehicle that was running stop signs and red lights before it crashed into a parked car. Smith says the vehicle’s sole occupant got out with a gun, attempted to flee and pointed the gun at an officer.