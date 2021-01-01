Rain winds down into Saturday, but cooler & unsettled weather moves in Sunday

After 5/6 PM this evening, the area of low pressure that brought us rain today will be moving east of the area. This will allow showers to lighten up and become more spotty into tonight. We'll otherwise stay cloudy and breezy, with occasional drizzle and fog into early Saturday. With strong southerly sticking with us for now, temperatures will actually RISE a bit overnight, instead of drop. Expect temps to hover in the 40s and 50s all the way through Saturday.

Besides a few early morning showers tomorrow, we look mainly dry, cool and breezy into Saturday afternoon. We could see a few breaks of sun here & there, but lots of lingering clouds as well.

Cloud cover will thicken back up tomorrow night, and as another system moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and up the SE coastline, we look to see rain re-develop Saturday night and into Sunday. Temps will be cooler behind this system; highs will likely be in the 40s Sunday, dropping into the 20s and 30s Sunday night. Monday looks chilly and cold with few snow showers at high spots during the morning. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5 and 6 PM for the latest full forecast!