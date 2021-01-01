Rain with winter precipitation for some ring in the New Year

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FOR NEW YEAR'S DAY.

Some light ice and snow could occasionally mix in with rain across our eastern slopes in spots throughout the day. Up to a .10" of an inch of freezing rain accumulation is possible in areas across Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, where temps will be a bit colder. Areas north of I-64 need to be aware of slick spots such as sidewalks, roads and bridges.

This morning a few areas will run into some patchy fog along with rain showers for the majority of the area.

Throughout the day we will hold onto rain (and freezing rain for some) with isolated heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s.

By late Friday afternoon, rain will become more spotty/hit-or-miss.

A few spotty showers look possible Friday night and into early Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s. Throughout the day on Saturday we will be more dry with a stray shower or two and mostly cloudy conditions. Temps will warm into the 50s for most.