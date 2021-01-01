Retired Bluefield, WV police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, WV police department announced today that retired police officer Lieutenant James D. Vance died on January 1 after a battle with COVID-19.
The Bluefield, WV Police Department released a statement on their Facebook page.
The Princeton Police Department also released a statement regarding the death of Lt. Vance as well.
Lt. Vance served on the BPD for over 20 years and was also a Marine veteran.
Lt. Vance also leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
The Bluefield, WV and Princeton police departments are asking that you keep Lt. Vance's family in your thoughts and prayers.