Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boat with about 20 people on board that was three days overdue to arrive in Florida after leaving the Bahamas. Officials say the Coast Guard and others searched more than 17,000 square miles for about 84 hours before suspending the search around noon on Friday. Officials have not released information about who was on the 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel. It left Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was supposed to arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, on Tuesday.