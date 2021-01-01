Tshiebwe stepping away from WVU men’s basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sophomore forward and Preseason All-Big 12 selection Oscar Tshiebwe is stepping away from the WVU men's basketball program for personal reasons.

The university released a statement on Friday morning.

"Oscar has our full support and we certainly wish him the best during this time," head coach Bob Huggins said in that statement.

Huggins made additional comments during a press conference on Friday.

"Did it catch me by surprise? No," Huggins said. "I think this gives us an opportunity to spread the floor a little bit more."

Huggins continued later saying there would be "no return" for the sophomore to the team this season.

Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this season.