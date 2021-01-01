Washington gets 2nd chance to win NFC East at Philadelphia

Almost everything has changed since Washington faced the Eagles in the season opener. Philadelphia had playoff expectations with Carson Wentz at quarterback and is now eliminated and has rookie Jalen Hurts starting. Washington had Dwayne Haskins at QB and was playing its first game under coach Ron Rivera, who has since undergone a full treatment for skin cancer. Haskins is gone, either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod and Washington can clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles on Sunday night. It would be the organization’s first playoff berth in five years. Philadelphia will be missing several injured players.