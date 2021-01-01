West Virginia reports 23 new virus deaths, 49K vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 23 new deaths from COVID-19. Friday statistics from the department indicate the state has 26,143 active cases. Meanwhile, vaccine distribution has begun in West Virginia with 49,037 doses administered as of Friday. Local health departments were flooded with people seeking the vaccine after Gov. Jim Justice said the state would begin vaccinating residents 80 and older. Justice is urging residents to wait until vaccination clinics are scheduled before showing up. Justice has also promised to vaccinate teachers and school workers over age 50 after announcing plans to reopen schools for younger students.