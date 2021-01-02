2nd body found after landslide in Norway; 8 still missing

HELSINKI (AP) — Rescue teams searching for survivors four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village have found no signs of life amid the ruined buildings and debris. Two bodies have been recovered but searchers on Saturday were looking for eight more people believed to be missing. Ground search teams with dogs are being aided by helicopters and drones with heat-detecting cameras amid harsh winter conditions on the ravaged hillside in the village of Ask, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. Norwegian police pledged not to scale down the search. The landslide is the worst in modern Norwegian history and has shocked the nation.