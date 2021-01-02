A non-profit hosts MLK Day food drive to assist local food banks

MT. HOPE (WVVA)- Now until January 18th, a non-profit local to Fayette County will be collecting items for those in need.

The Harmony for Hope Center is currently requesting non-perishable food items and personal care products to add to it's MLK (Martin Luther King) Day food drive.

Pandemic driven insecurities have hit many locations, the non-profits visual manager said that's one is one of the many reasons for this event.

"As this holiday comes up, it kind of puts a light on the inequalities and disparities that have caused a lot of people to get into the positions they have been put in, of struggling and trying to make it," said visual manager, Karen Leathers.

The Harmony for Hope Center, located on 712 Main St.

Mount Hope, WV 25880, is one of multiple drop-off locations for monetary, food, and personal item donations.

Below is a complete list of drop-off locations:

Mount Hope, West Virginia- The Good Earth Holistic Health Center, Harmony for Hope Center

Glen Jean, West Virginia- New River Gorge National River

Beckley, West Virginia- Active Southern West Virginia

Elkins, West Virginia- Preservation Alliance of West Virginia

Partners on this event currently include The NPS in Glen Jean, Active Southern WV, and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

If any area organization is looking to partner they can do so by emailing harmoni4hope@gmail.com or calling 304-860-7843.

All proceeds from this drive will go to area food banks which service Fayette and Raleigh counties.