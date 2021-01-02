Brief break from the unsettled weather ends tonight and through Sunday, as low pressure slides into the region

The first Saturday of the year has been an excellent day, weather wise. We saw the sun return and milder temperatures. Most spots topped off in the 50s, which is about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Unfortunately, we are tracking changes to the weather pattern heading into the second half of the weekend.

We are beginning to see more clouds mix in with the sun this afternoon, as moisture to our south begins to build into the viewing area. Expect clouds to continue to increase in coverage into the evening and overnight hours.

Low pressure tracks through the viewing area tonight, bringing scattered rain showers along with it. Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 40s tonight, with the clouds and warm southeasterly flow keeping us mild.

We will start Sunday off with plenty of clouds, patchy fog and spotty rain showers in the morning. On and off spotty rain showers will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening. Take it slow on your Sunday commute and keep the raingear handy throughout the day.

You will also want to bundle up Sunday as well. Temperatures will start in the 40s on Sunday and gradually decrease throughout the day. Temperatures drop down into the 30s by the afternoon.

Showers will begin to taper off a bit into the Sunday night, but we could see a few isolated upslope snow showers develop with northwesterly flow. Snowfall accumulations will be slim to none, with just a dusting possible across the low lands and possible up to an inch across the higher spots above 3500ft.

Other than a few lingering upslope snow showers Monday, expect gradual clearing into Monday afternoon. We will be colder on Monday though, with most spots likely staying in the 30s and a few low 40s.

More details on your full 10-day forecast coming up at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.