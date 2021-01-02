Crutcher scores 26 to lead Dayton past George Mason 74-65

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored a career-high 26 points and Dayton came from behind to beat George Mason 74-65. Ibi Watson had 16 points for Dayton. Freshman Mustapha Amzil added 15 points as the Flyers rebounded three days after falling to La Salle in their A-10 opener and losing a 20-game conference win streak. Tyler Kolek had 16 points for the Patriots. Jordan Miller added 15 points. Javon Greene had 13 points and six rebounds.