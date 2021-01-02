Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

The Hall of Fame football player Floyd Little has died. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse before starring for the Denver Broncos from 1967 to 1975. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating. He was made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after a 30-year wait. Floyd Little was 78 years old.