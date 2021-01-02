Gibson hits 8 3s, Oklahoma beats No. 9 West Virginia 75-71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime lead to beat No. 9 West Virginia 75-71. The Sooners have won three straight and four of five against the Mountaineers, including a season sweep in 2019-20. The Sooners also have won four of their last seven games against ranked opponents. Taz Sherman and Jalen Bridges had 19 points each for West Virginia, and Miles McBride had 15. The Mountaineers’ previous losses this season came to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas. The loss kept coach Bob Huggins from recording his 300th win as West Virginia’s coach.