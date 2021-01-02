Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven children and two adults were killed in a head-on collision in Central California. The children were between 6 and 15 years old. They were traveling in a Ford vehicle that collided Friday night with a Dodge vehicle on State Route 33 between Avenal and Coalinga. The California Highway Patrol says it appears a man driving the Dodge veered onto the dirt shoulder for an unknown reason. The driver then overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the Ford. The Ford burst into flames, while the Dodge came to a stop straddling both lanes of the highway. Officials are working on identifying the victims.