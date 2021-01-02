Hofstra looks to extend streak vs William & Mary

William & Mary (2-4, 0-1) vs. Hofstra (5-3, 1-0)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its sixth straight conference win against William & Mary. Hofstra’s last CAA loss came against the Towson Tigers 76-65 on Feb. 27, 2020. William & Mary fell short in a 61-56 game at Hofstra in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jalen Ray, Tareq Coburn and Kvonn Cramer have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Hofstra’s scoring this season. For William & Mary, Luke Loewe, Yuri Covington and Connor Kochera have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Tribe points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Loewe has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last three games. Loewe has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pride. Hofstra has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three outings while William & Mary has assists on 28 of 50 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

