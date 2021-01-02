Iran tells inspectors it plans up to 20% enrichment at Fordo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International inspectors say Iran plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility. The announcement Saturday by the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran’s program would be a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over its tattered atomic deal. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018. Iran now enriches up to 4.5% in violation of the deal’s 3.67% limit.