Iraq says it has dismantled mine on tanker in Persian Gulf

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq says it has successfully dismantled a mine that was discovered stuck to an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf. Iraq’s military said Saturday in a statement that an investigation has been opened into the incident. No group has claimed responsiblity for planting the mine. The statement came a day after Iraqi confirmed reports by private security firms that a mine had been discovered attached to the side of a tanker that was refueling another vessel. Iraq has not provided further details, but the two security firms said the discovery was likely a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker. The discovery came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the final days of President Donald Trump’s administration.  

Associated Press

