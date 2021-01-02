Kante double-double helps Hofstra beat William & Mary 61-56

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Hofstra opened defense of its Colonial Athletic Association crown with a 61-56 win over William & Mary. Tareq Coburn had 13 points and three blocks for Hofstra. Caleb Burgess added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Luke Loewe tied a career high with 27 points for the Tribe, including a jumper with eight seconds left that cut the gap to 59-56. Hofstra made two of four free throws to close it out.