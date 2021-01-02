Kentucky’s Horsey among 3 Comeback Player of Year winners

Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey is one of three winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, along with Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly. Horsey, a third-year sophomore, has started seven games this season for the Wildcats, nearly three years after having open-heart surgery that threatened to end his career. Broussard returned from a knee injury that that made it unclear whether he would be healthy enough to play this season and led the Pac-12 in rushing. Kelly came back from two knee injuries to lead No. 9 Coastal Carolina in tackles.