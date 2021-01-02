Lipscomb looks to sweep Liberty

Liberty (8-4, 0-1) vs. Lipscomb (6-5, 1-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb goes for the season sweep over Liberty after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 1, when the Bisons shot 48.2 percent from the field while holding Liberty to just 40.6 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Liberty’s Elijah Cuffee, Chris Parker and Keegan McDowell have combined to score 35 percent of all Flames scoring this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 38.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

STREAK SCORING: Lipscomb has scored 82 points per game and allowed 61.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the nation. The Lipscomb defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

