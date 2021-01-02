Multiple deaths linked to COVID-19 at Wyoming County nursing home

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple deaths are being linked to a COVID-19 outbreak inside of a Wyoming County nursing home.



According to the latest data released by the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Friday, the Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has had four deaths linked to the virus.



The nursing home continues to battle an active outbreak at the facility with seven residents and one staff member infected.



The DHHR website said 23 residents and 11 staff members have since recovered from the virus.