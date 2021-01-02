Researchers learn new tricks to save endangered crayfish

MATEWAN, W.Va. (AP) — Researchers trying to save endangered crayfish during bridge construction in southern West Virginia ended up discovering new tricks to increase the population. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that to build a railroad bridge officials had to agree to capture endangered Big Sandy crayfish from the Tug Fork River and care for them until the work was done. While in captivity, hundreds of babies were born. With ideal temperatures and plenty of food, the young crayfish reached sexual maturity in about eight months instead of the usual three to five years. Researchers said if they can standardize propagation and restore stream habitat, the crayfish could eventually come off the endangered species list.