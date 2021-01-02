Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:27 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

John Champe 65, Rock Ridge 60, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Craig County, ppd.

Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gate City 57, Abingdon 44

John Champe 56, Rock Ridge 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, ppd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

