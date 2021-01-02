Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
John Champe 65, Rock Ridge 60, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Craig County, ppd.
Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gate City 57, Abingdon 44
John Champe 56, Rock Ridge 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, ppd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
