Stephens, Parham score 25 each for VMI in 84-79 win

3:24 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens and Greg Parham scored 25 points apiece as VMI defeated Chattanooga 84-79. Stephens made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and three blocks. Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for VMI, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sean Conway added seven rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 29 points for the Mocs. Stefan Kenic added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malachi Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Associated Press

