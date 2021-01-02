Tips to keep you healthy in the new year

“Relaxation, trying to keep weight off, lots of reasons... It’s good for your heart," said Oak Hill native, Erik Legg.

These are all reasons why this local chooses to run, reminding people that it’s more than just a fun hobby.

“The great thing about running this year is, it’s still one of the activities you’ve been able to do, pretty much, uninterrupted,” he said.

Before hitting the White Oak Rail Trail, Legg wants to extend a few words of advice to you at home who may be wanting to start your fitness journey, but you’re not really sure where to begin.

“Anything is better than nothing and whatever you’re doing, you can do a little bit more if you’re not doing anything, no matter how out of shape you might think you are,” Legg said.

His wife adds why she chooses to participate.

“It gives me a lot of stress relaxation, especially with homeschooling. It’s nice to get a break from everybody being together. So, you get a little exercise, you get your stress relief,” said his wife Cindy Legg.

For those of you who aren't willing to brave the cold weather, there are at-home options you can choose from, just click here to be redirected.

