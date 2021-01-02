West Virginia federal probation officer killed wife, self

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — A supervisory federal probation officer in West Virginia shot and killed his wife, then took his own life on New Year’s Day. Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker tells The Exponent Telegram that Kelly Zummo and Vincent Zummo were arguing outside of their Bridgeport home when Vincent Zummo began shooting late on Friday morning. Responding officers found Kelly Zummo dead in a vehicle that had crashed into a home on an adjacent street. Vincent Zummo was found inside the couple’s home. Kelly Zummo was an engineering manager for Pratt & Whitney Engine Services in Bridgeport. Vincent Zummo had been a federal probation officer since March 2001.