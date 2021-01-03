Beckley’s annual Christmas tree pick-up to start Monday
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) For those looking to clear out space in the new year, the City of Beckley will be picking up live Christmas trees free of charge this week.
The annual pick-up starts Monday morning. Residents are encouraged to have trees out curbside by 7 a.m.
According to a release by the City of Beckley, there will be no return trips to any streets after the collection starts.
The tree pick-up is an annual service provided by the City of Beckley.