Monroe County Courthouse to reopen on January 4th
UNION, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday, January 4, 2021 with restrictions.
The restrictions are as follows:
- Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the Monroe County Courthouse.
- Only one person at a time will be allowed in each Courthouse office, and the number of people waiting in Courthouse hallway will be limited.
- Those needing to probate an estate, apply for a marriage license or visit the record room must call the County Clerk’s Office at 772-3096 and make an appointment.
