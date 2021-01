HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Ray scored 21 points and Isaac Kante 13 points and 14 rebounds to help Hofstra sweep the weekend series against William & Mary with an 82-73 win. Caleb Burgess added 15 points, Tareq Coburn scored 12 and Vukasin Masic had 11 for the Pride, who won their third straight and fifth in the last six games. Luke Loewe scored 24 points to lead the Tribe. Quinn Blair added 17 points and Connor Kochera had 16.