Shooting outside West Virginia bar leaves 2 dead

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside of a West Virginia bar has left two people dead and a third person wounded. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon says the shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a bar in Martinsburg. Two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The identities of the victims were withheld pending notification of relations. Harmon says the sheriff’s office is seeking photo or video evidence from the scene as it investigates the shooting.