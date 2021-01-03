Staying unsettled overnight, gradual clearing for Monday

A weak upper-level disturbance continues to reside over the region, allowing for spotty rain showers and areas of freezing drizzle this evening. Freezing drizzle is mainly developing along some of the highest elevations above 3500ft. Although ice accumulations will be slim to none this evening, this could lead to a few slick spots.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for western/northern Pocahontas County until MIDNIGHT for possible ice accumulations.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight, with isolated snow flurries developing. Upslope snow showers should diminish across most of the area by Monday morning, but some of the highest elevations could still see a few flurries through early Monday.

Snow accumulations are not likely across the low lands tonight, but higher spots could see a dusting of snowfall. Mainly along western Greenbrier and western/northern Pocahontas Counties.

We should see gradual clearing throughout the day on Monday, with drier and calmer conditions into the afternoon. However, we will be cold Monday, with high temperatures only rising into the mid-upper 30s into the afternoon.





Clouds will increase late Monday, with temperatures falling into the low-mid 30s Monday night. A clipper system will push into the viewing area on Tuesday, bringing more areas of rain and snow throughout the day. Temperatures will once again struggle to get out of the 30s for Tuesday.

We are tracking colder temperatures for this week, plus more rain chances into late week. Details coming up in your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.