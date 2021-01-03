Two French soldiers killed during mission in Mali

PARIS (AP) — France has announced that two French soldiers were killed in the African nation of Mali when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle. The attack Saturday came five days after three others died in similar circumstances. The soldiers were participating in an intelligence mission in the Menaka region of northeastern Mali. The French military said a third soldier has been injured and is in a stable condition. France has more than 5,000 troops deployed in West Africa to help fight extremist groups. These deaths bring to 50 the number of French soldiers killed in the Sahel region since 2013.