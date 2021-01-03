Video of Egypt virus patients’ ICU death stirs controversy

CAIRO (AP) — The deaths of at least four coronavirus patients at a public Egyptian hospital have stirred controversy, after a video of nurses struggling to keep the patients alive was shared widely on social media. A relative of one of the patients alleged the deaths early Sunday were caused by a lack of oxygen at the government-run hospital in the Nile Delta. The governor of Sharqia province has denied the allegations. Egypt is facing a surge in confirmed virus cases and renewed calls for the government to impose a lockdown to contain a second wave of the pandemic.