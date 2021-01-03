West Virginia teacher’s union to start surveying members Monday on Governor’s return-to-school plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia Education Association will start surveying members Monday on the Governor's decision to return elementary and middle school students to school.



Under the governor's order, those students will start in-person instruction five days a week on January 19th. During Friday's press conference, the governor cited a fifty percent drop in the reporting of child abuse cases and failing grades as a basis for the move.



"One third of our students are receiving failing grades in at least one of the core classes," said Gov. Justice, also citing a .02 percent virus transmission rate among students and a .3 percent virus transmission rate among staff.



But could the teacher's unions stand in the way of that plan?



According to Dale Lee, head of the West Virginia Education Association, there are concerns in organization over whether staff will be able to obtain the second dose of the vaccine before the January 19th start date.



"There are a number of people who want to take the vaccine. We should wait until they've had their first and second dose before bringing back students en mass."



At this point, they are not ruling out the possibility of collective action or even a strike.



"We're going to be surveying our members starting tomorrow. We're member-driven. Our members will tell us the direction we go in. Everybody wants to be in front of their kids. But the fear factor and the safety factor has people in different places in this pandemic."



While the Governor has already won the right to set the return-to-school map in court, Lee said counties also have options.



"The governor has broad powers under the emergency powers, but the counties and county superintendents have the responsibility to provide a safe learning environment for our students and they can decide whether they go back in full force or not."



Despite the Governor's order for elementary and middle school students to return to class, parents still have the option to enroll those students in virtual school for the Spring Semester.







