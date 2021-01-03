Wizards edge Nets 123-122 after Irving, Durant miss late

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start. Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.