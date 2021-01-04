‘Beckley Success Closet’ to help job seekers dress for success

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Two local businesses are teaming up to help job seekers dress for success.



The Dumas Psychology Collective, along with the law office of Robert Dunlap, are opening the 'Beckley Success Closet' on the first floor of Dunlap's Main Street office.



Right now, Kristi Dumas is taking donations of gently used or brand new business attire to fill the closet. She said the hope is to help others build confidence to get a fresh start.



"It absolutely speaks directly to people's self-esteem. A lot of times we find that people who are entering the work force who don't have uniforms feel unprepared to enter the work force and absolutely do not apply."



Dumas encourages those interested in donating or picking up outfits to reach out to the Dumas Psychology Collective https://www.dumaspsychologycollective.com/ to coordinate a time.



Dumas said the hope is to have the closet up and running by the third week of January.