Skip to Content

Candlelight vigil to honor retired officer who died from COVID-19

5:49 pm Top Stories

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On Tuesday Jan. 5, there will be a candlelight vigil for retired Bluefield Police Officer James (JD) Vance.

He died on Jan. 1 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Lt. Vance, 52, had served with Bluefield PD for more than 20 years and had also served with the U.S. Marine Corps. He leaves behind a wife and children.

A Facebook event page says that the vigil will start at 7 p.m. and end by 9 p.m., and it will be held at Bluefield City Park (shelter number 1).

Organizers say you should wear your masks and maintain social distance from others at Tuesday night's vigil.

Melinda Zosh

Evening Anchor and Producer

More Stories

Skip to content