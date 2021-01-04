Candlelight vigil to honor retired officer who died from COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On Tuesday Jan. 5, there will be a candlelight vigil for retired Bluefield Police Officer James (JD) Vance.

He died on Jan. 1 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Lt. Vance, 52, had served with Bluefield PD for more than 20 years and had also served with the U.S. Marine Corps. He leaves behind a wife and children.

A Facebook event page says that the vigil will start at 7 p.m. and end by 9 p.m., and it will be held at Bluefield City Park (shelter number 1).

Organizers say you should wear your masks and maintain social distance from others at Tuesday night's vigil.