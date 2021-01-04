Clipper system brings increasing clouds tonight and a chance of rain/snow showers for Tuesday

High pressure is gradually weakening and sliding east this evening, allowing for an increase in cloud cover. However, we will remain dry throughout the rest of the evening.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions into Monday night, with temperatures moderating in the low-mid 30s. We should remain dry tonight, but we can not rule out a spotty wintry mix here and there.





Tuesday's weather will feature an Alberta clipper system that will slide east over the region. This system will bring a chance of scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day on Tuesday.

This will be an upslope event, meaning that precipitation will be mainly confined to the western slopes and along the ridgeline. Viewers that live west of I-77 and north of I-64 will have the best shot of precipitation Tuesday.

Temperatures will struggle to climb on Tuesday, with highs likely staying in the mid-upper 30s into the afternoon.





Upslope snow showers will develop into Tuesday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We are not expecting major snowfall accumulations here, but do not be surprised if you see a dusting or an inch of snowfall by Wednesday morning. Especially if you live along the ridgeline and across the western slopes. Take it easy on the roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as there could be a few slick spots.

High pressure returns for Wednesday, which will allow for drier conditions. However, temperatures will still be colder than average, with highs in the 30s.

How long do we stay in this cold spell and could we see another chance of rain/snow showers later in the week? Details in your full 10-day forecast at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW.