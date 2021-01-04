Court upholds life sentence for Iowa coach who abused teens

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a life prison sentence for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years. A panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gregory Stephen’s argument that his 180-year sentence was excessive because he did not kill or physically injure his victims. The panel agreed with U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams “that the harm to the children was ‘incalculable and profound’ and radiated to their families.” Stephen amassed a digital collection of thousands of sexual images of his players and their friends. He also molested some boys during trips to basketball tournaments and professional games.