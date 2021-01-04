Culver leads No. 14 West Virginia from 19 down past Okla St

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help No. 14 West Virginia come all the way back from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 87-84. Miles McBride scored 19 of his 21 points after halftime for West Virginia, including 14 in the final four minutes. Taz Sherman added 20 points for the Mountaineers, who lost 75-71 at Oklahoma on Saturday. Freshman star Cade Cunningham had 25 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute for Oklahoma State. Isaac Likekele added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys, who were coming off an overtime win at then-No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday.