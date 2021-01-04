Decrease in clouds and precip during the afternoon; another shot for rain/snow Tuesday

This morning we are seeing a mix of weather elements. Some are experiencing patchy fog while some are seeing a mix of precipitation in the form of light snow, rain and freezing rain. Drier conditions will continue to build in as a weak high pressure system moves in. Expect clouds for most of the day, but clearer skies will exist later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Overnight clouds will build back in with lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds will continue to come from the west at around 5-10 MPH.

Winds will slightly increase tomorrow all thanks to a clipper system. This system will move fast through the region providing some scattered rain/snow for Tuesday.

Accumulations aren't impressive as most will see a trace. A few spots may get up to an inch in snowfall.

Temperatures for Tuesday will be about the same as today in the 30s and lower 40s. Precipitation wraps up for most on Wednesday, but a few spots may see light snowfall (mainly higher elevations north of I-64) throughout Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure builds in again for mid-week and is short lived as another system moves through for Friday. This system still has some uncertainty mainly in location. If the low pressure heads more north (into our area) precipitation chances will be greater. If more to the south we will have drier conditions. For now, we are going with a 30% chance for rain/snow. This can change in the next upcoming days.