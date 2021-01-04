Doc Holliday out as Marshall Head Football Coach

(WVVA) - After eleven seasons leading the Thundering Herd football program, Marshall University announced Doc Holliday's contract will not be renewed for next season.

The 2020 Conference USA Coach of the Year led the team to a 7-3 finish this season.

The Hurricane, West Virginia native released his own statement on social media early on Monday.

“I want to thank Doc Holliday for the leadership he has provided this program over the past 11 seasons,” Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said in a statement. “In addition to his success on the field, he ran a clean program, graduated his student-athletes and prepared young men for life after football.”

Holliday leaves the program as the all-time leader in games coached (139) and wins against FBS programs (77). He also led the Herd to eight bowl games, winning six.

According to another university release, a search committee to find a new head football coach has already been formed.