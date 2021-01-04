In Georgia, final warnings about high-stakes Senate runoffs

MILNER, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is warning conservative Christians in Georgia that Tuesday’s high-stakes Senate runoffs may offer “the last line of defense” against a Democratic takeover in Washington. If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat the two Republican incumbents, control of the Senate will shift to the Democrats, who also will control the White House and House of Representatives. The vice president’s visit to a Georgia megachurch on Monday launched a day of last-minute headliners to be capped off by President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.