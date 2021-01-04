Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment as tanker feared seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility, a short technical step from weapons-grade levels. Meanwhile, fears mounted that a South Korean-flagged oil tanker had been seized by Tehran. The vessel, bound for the United Arab Emirates went into Iranian territorial waters, with a security firm saying it fears it’s been seized. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off the port of Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the UAE. The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the vessel’s location.