Lebanese composer, lyricist, Elias Rahbani dies at 82

BEIRUT (AP) — Family members say Elias Rahbani, a Lebanese composer and lyricist who wrote the music for some of the Arab world’s top performers — including Lebanon’s diva Fairouz — has died after battling COVID-19. He was 82. Rahbani was hospitalized last week suffering low oxygen after he contracted the coronavirus and succumbed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, on Monday. Elias was the younger brother of Mansour and Assi Rahbani, the Arab world’s iconic musical duo known as the Rahbani Brothers, who wrote music and plays for Fairouz and other celebrities. Assi Rahbani, who was married to Fairouz, died in 1985, while Mansour passed away in 2009.